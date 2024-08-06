Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Peterson, a combat medic, C Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa National Guard, talks about competing in the 2024 National Best Warrior at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 933514
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-IC909-8654
    Filename: DOD_110499364
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    Hometown: BOONE, IOWA, US

    This work, 2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

    Army National Guard
    NBWC24
    NBWC2024
    2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

