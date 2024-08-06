Latvian Forces B-roll Package

Latvian tactical air control party members preform a training exercise for ground to aerial communication and precision attacks at Grayling Air Gunnery Range in Grayling, Michigan on Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)
