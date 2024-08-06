Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian Forces B-roll Package

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Latvian tactical air control party members preform a training exercise for ground to aerial communication and precision attacks at Grayling Air Gunnery Range in Grayling, Michigan on Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    This work, Latvian Forces B-roll Package, by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

