PRANG presents new mission strategy

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the PRANG command chief, presents the PRANG's new mission strategy at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2024. The three key priorities presented for the new mission strategy are people, readiness, and partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)