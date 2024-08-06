Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG presents new mission strategy

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the PRANG command chief, presents the PRANG's new mission strategy at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2024. The three key priorities presented for the new mission strategy are people, readiness, and partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 10:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 933504
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-QU148-1002
    Filename: DOD_110499187
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PR

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

