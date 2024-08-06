Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Arcane Thunder 24 Departure

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Senior Airman Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 56th Artillery Division, departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25th 2024. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, are taking part in exercise Arcane Thunder 24, August 5-16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army SGT Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 07:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Arcane Thunder 24 Departure, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    NATO
    Morocco
    Ramstein
    StrongerTogether
    ArcaneThunder

