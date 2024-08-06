Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Park, a fuels management specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard explains the process of the integrated combat turn and its alignment with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 18:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
