Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Combat Turn, Northern Strike 24-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Park, a fuels management specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard explains the process of the integrated combat turn and its alignment with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 18:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 933485
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-WA102-1103
    Filename: DOD_110498525
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download