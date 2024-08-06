Lt Marsh on the Long Blue Leadership Podcast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, interviews with the Long Blue Leadership Podcast at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, on August 9, 2024. Marsh spoke about her experience at the Academy, and the lessons she's learned serving in the Air Force since commissioning in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)