    Lt Marsh Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, answers questions posed by students, staff and visitors on Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, on August 7, 2024. Marsh emphasized that the Air Force has opened doors for her to pursue her personal, professional and education goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933477
    VIRIN: 240808-F-PY937-5002
    Filename: DOD_110498306
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Q&A
    Colorado
    Miss America
    Madison Marsh

