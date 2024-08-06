Lt Marsh Visits Buckley Space Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, answers questions posed by students, staff and visitors on Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, on August 7, 2024. Marsh emphasized that the Air Force has opened doors for her to pursue her personal, professional and education goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)