    Mountain Salute 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to welcome Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, Deputy Commanding General Operations, and Col. Eric M. Johnson, Deputy Commanding Officer Sustainment of the 10th Mountain Division, Aug. 9, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Escandon and Johnson were joined by friends, family and Soldiers from the division as they celebrated being welcomed into the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933468
    VIRIN: 240809-A-HA106-4841
    Filename: DOD_110498113
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Salute 2024, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Ceremony
    #10th Mountain Division
    #Mountain Salute

