    Khaan Quest 2024

    MONGOLIA

    08.08.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Khaan Quest 2024, is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.

    Khaan Quest 2024 videos by 1LT Tim Yao, U.S. Army Reserve

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 14:44
    Location: MN

