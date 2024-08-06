Khaan Quest 2024, is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Khaan Quest 2024 videos by 1LT Tim Yao, U.S. Army Reserve
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933458
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497946
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
