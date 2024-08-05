Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An End and a Beginning, Change of Command, NETCOM 2024

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank relinquished command of the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command to Maj. Gen. Jacqueline D. McPhail during a change of command ceremony on Fort Huachuca’s historic Brown Parade Field Aug. 7.

    Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Contract and Host Nation Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.
    Enabling decision dominance!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 12:26
    Category: Package
    Location: ARIZONA, US

