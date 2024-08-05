The Air Force Materiel Command held a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 31. The event’s theme was, “Agility and Adaptivity – Insight from Leaders,” and focused on challenges and opportunities during change as well as workplace mentorship.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|933428
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-XX999-1090
|Filename:
|DOD_110497477
|Length:
|00:59:51
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian personnel mentoring panel focuses on adaptability, change, by Tiffany Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civilian personnel mentoring panel focuses on adaptability, change
No keywords found.