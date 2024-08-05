Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUKUS Pillar II milestones hint at future integrated autonomous, artificial intelligence operations

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    In March 2024 AUKUS experts successfully deployed autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sensing systems during the Resilient and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Technology (RAAIT) trials as part of the AUKUS advanced capabilities line of effort, or Pillar II.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933423
    VIRIN: 240809-F-VS137-9984
    Filename: DOD_110497383
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US

    U.S. Army
    Artificial Intelligence
    Camp Pendelton
    AUKUS
    RAAIT

