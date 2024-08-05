USAACE DCG Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Brig. Gen. Ken Cole as he begins his duties as the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. The ceremony is held at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama, August 9, 2024.