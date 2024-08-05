Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arcane Thunder 24 - Broll

    MOROCCO

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2dMDTF), set-up equipment ahead of the execution of exercise Arcane Thunder 24, across Morocco, Aug. 1, 2024. Exercise AT24 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa–directed, 2dMDTF, multi-domain exercise in the European and African theatres held from Aug. 5-16, 2024.(U.S. Department of Defense Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933388
    VIRIN: 240801-A-MI845-2183
    Filename: DOD_110497038
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arcane Thunder 24 - Broll, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USEUCOM
    Stronger Together
    56thAC
    Arcane Thunder

