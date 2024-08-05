Arcane Thunder 24 - Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2dMDTF), set-up equipment ahead of the execution of exercise Arcane Thunder 24, across Morocco, Aug. 1, 2024. Exercise AT24 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa–directed, 2dMDTF, multi-domain exercise in the European and African theatres held from Aug. 5-16, 2024.(U.S. Department of Defense Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)