This 30-second video advertisement promotes awareness of local Defense Commissary Agency offerings. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933381
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496888
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video Spot - AFN loves the Commissary, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
