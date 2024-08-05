Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video Spot - AFN loves the Commissary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second video advertisement promotes awareness of local Defense Commissary Agency offerings. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 04:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933381
    VIRIN: 240809-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110496888
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Spot - AFN loves the Commissary, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Commissary
    AAFES
    DeCA
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Defense Commissary Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download