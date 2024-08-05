Reel: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct battle drills

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, lead joint battle drill training with the Botswana Defence Force in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933377
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-KT680-1372
|Filename:
|DOD_110496777
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SHOSHONG, BW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
