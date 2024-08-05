Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Broll: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct battle drill training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 252nd Armor Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, lead joint battle drill training with the Botswana Defence Force in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933375
    VIRIN: 240808-A-KT680-3373
    Filename: DOD_110496739
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct battle drill training, by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download