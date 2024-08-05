Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patricia Drop Zone Airborne Operation

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Allexa Sandoval, from the 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, explains her role in airborne operations on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 7, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

