Patricia Drop Zone Airborne Operation

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Allexa Sandoval, from the 346 Theater Aerial Delivery Company, explains her role in airborne operations on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 7, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
08.07.2024
08.09.2024
Interviews
|933373
|240807-A-NN666-1070
|DOD_110496713
|00:00:39
CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
