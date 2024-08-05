Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Guadalcanal: 82nd Anniversary of Operation Watchtower

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Multinational servicemembers, veterans, leaders of Solomon Islands’ government, members of the diplomatic community, and civilians, attend the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal Ceremony at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the battle, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: MOOD composed by Titan Clash/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com and REMEMBERING composed by High Proof/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 05:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933357
    VIRIN: 240808-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110496523
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Battle of Guadalcanal: 82nd Anniversary of Operation Watchtower, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Solomon Islands, Guadalcanal, Marines, WW2, MRF-D, I MEF Summer Series

