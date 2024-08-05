Georgia National Guard senior leaders conduct site visit for Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts

Georgia National Guard senior leaders visit Statesboro, Georgia to be briefed on Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts and conduct a fly over of various sites with Bulloch County Assistant Director of Public Works Robert Seamans Aug. 8, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jorge Leon)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933334
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-KB159-2336
|Filename:
|DOD_110496181
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|STATESBORO, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
