Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard senior leaders conduct site visit for Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STATESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Jorge Leon 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia National Guard senior leaders visit Statesboro, Georgia to be briefed on Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts and conduct a fly over of various sites with Bulloch County Assistant Director of Public Works Robert Seamans Aug. 8, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jorge Leon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933334
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-KB159-2336
    Filename: DOD_110496181
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: STATESBORO, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard senior leaders conduct site visit for Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts, by SPC Jorge Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    safety
    Readiness
    National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Tropical Storm Debby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download