Outpost Outspoken's 6th season starts August 12th

Get ready for the sixth season of Outpost Outspoken, the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground!



Every episode delivers the story of YPG's vital mission and positive involvement in the Greater Yuma area straight from the folks who do so much for both the American Warfighter and the Yuma community.



Listen at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken; on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, and Spotify; or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn).



Season 6 of Outpost Outspoken starts August 12, 2024.