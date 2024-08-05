Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outpost Outspoken's 6th season starts August 12th

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Get ready for the sixth season of Outpost Outspoken, the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground!

    Every episode delivers the story of YPG's vital mission and positive involvement in the Greater Yuma area straight from the folks who do so much for both the American Warfighter and the Yuma community.

    Listen at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken; on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, and Spotify; or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn).

    Season 6 of Outpost Outspoken starts August 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:24
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

