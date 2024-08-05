The U.S. Army Reserve 407th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, under the 1st Mission Support Command, conducted comprehensive Medical Evacuation Training using both ground and aerial methods, facilitated by a rotorcraft from the Puerto Rico National Guard. This crucial training, part of the Mission Essential Task (MET), reinforces the collaborative relationship between U.S. Army soldiers as they prepare for future disaster response operations in Puerto Rico. The exercise took place at Camp Santiago in Salinas, P.R., on August 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933306
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-A5033-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110495391
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Caribbean Thunder 2024 Medical Evacuation, by SPC Airam Amaro Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.