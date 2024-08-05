Caribbean Thunder 2024 Medical Evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve 407th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, under the 1st Mission Support Command, conducted comprehensive Medical Evacuation Training using both ground and aerial methods, facilitated by a rotorcraft from the Puerto Rico National Guard. This crucial training, part of the Mission Essential Task (MET), reinforces the collaborative relationship between U.S. Army soldiers as they prepare for future disaster response operations in Puerto Rico. The exercise took place at Camp Santiago in Salinas, P.R., on August 7, 2024.