Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caribbean Thunder 2024 Medical Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve 407th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, under the 1st Mission Support Command, conducted comprehensive Medical Evacuation Training using both ground and aerial methods, facilitated by a rotorcraft from the Puerto Rico National Guard. This crucial training, part of the Mission Essential Task (MET), reinforces the collaborative relationship between U.S. Army soldiers as they prepare for future disaster response operations in Puerto Rico. The exercise took place at Camp Santiago in Salinas, P.R., on August 7, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933306
    VIRIN: 240808-A-A5033-1005
    Filename: DOD_110495391
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 2024 Medical Evacuation, by SPC Airam Amaro Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    US Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    Caribbean Thunder 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download