Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, 81st Readiness Division Commander, discusses the U.S. Army Reserve Holistic Health and Fitness ongoing pilot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, 81st Readiness Division Commander, discusses the U.S. Army Reserve Holistic Health and Fitness ongoing pilot and how he is implementing H2F across his geodispersal force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933302
    VIRIN: 240808-D-UW048-9021
    Filename: DOD_110495377
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, 81st Readiness Division Commander, discusses the U.S. Army Reserve Holistic Health and Fitness ongoing pilot, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    H2F
    armynewswire
    2024H2FSymposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download