Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Direct Fire Training at Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army cannon crew members from the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, perform direct fire with a M777A2 howitzer using 155mm rounds in conjunction with foreign national allies, providing artillery support during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933301
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-UY850-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110495376
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Direct Fire Training at Exercise Northern Strike 24-2, by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    artillery
    M777A2 howitzer
    Northern Strike
    NS242

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download