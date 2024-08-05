Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Niqeel Muhamed Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Sgt. Niqeel Muhamed tells his story on how his Holistic Health and Fitness team, within the 82nd Sustainment Brigade, helped him train for and recover from an injury he sustained during Expert Field Medical Badge testing.

    H2F
    ArmyNewsWire

