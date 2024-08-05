Sgt. Niqeel Muhamed tells his story on how his Holistic Health and Fitness team, within the 82nd Sustainment Brigade, helped him train for and recover from an injury he sustained during Expert Field Medical Badge testing.
|08.08.2024
|08.08.2024 14:43
|Package
|933299
|240808-D-UW048-5068
|DOD_110495374
|00:02:08
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Sgt. Niqeel Muhamed Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
