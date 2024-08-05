Why I Serve (HM1 Ashaunte Humphrey)

Hispital Corpsman 1st Class Ashaunte Humphrey, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains why she serves in the United States Navy, as part of the Department of Defense, Why I Serve Campaign, Aug. 2, 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, invites all service members, DoD civilians, and senior leaders to engage with his video message by recording a selfie video or a sit-down direct to camera, or by issuing a social media post with a quote and graphic, using the hashtag #WhyIServe to share their reasons for serving. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|08.07.2024
|08.08.2024 13:51
|Newscasts
|933288
|240807-D-EC642-1001
|DOD_110495262
|00:00:43
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|2
|2
