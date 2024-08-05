Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Covid-19: A Crisis Like No Other

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Joni Gaines 

    Defense Health Agency

    Documentary about the Military Health System and the Defense Health Agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933286
    VIRIN: 240808-O-CQ400-2428
    Filename: DOD_110495080
    Length: 00:32:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covid-19: A Crisis Like No Other, by Joni Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    historical
    MHS
    DHA
    COVID-19
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download