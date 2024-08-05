U.S. Army Soldiers with the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct road clearance operations during Tropical Storm Debby Aug. 7, 2024, in Sylvania, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933280
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-GT046-2652
|Filename:
|DOD_110494972
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard Conducts Road Clearance during Tropical Storm Debby (B-Roll Package), by SSG Christophe Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.