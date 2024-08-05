KC130J Arrival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR 234), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, carrying an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, arrives to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for exercise Intrepid Maven Oasis on Aug. 4, 2024. IMO provides Marine Corps forces the opportunity to enhance their proficiency across a variety of military tactics and fields of expertise in support of regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)