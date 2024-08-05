KC130J Arrival

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR 234), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, carrying an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, arrives to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for exercise Intrepid Maven Oasis on Aug. 4, 2024. IMO provides Marine Corps forces the opportunity to enhance their proficiency across a variety of military tactics and fields of expertise in support of regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933217
    VIRIN: 240804-M-RV237-2006
    Filename: DOD_110493773
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    MARCENT
    1st Marine Division
    1st MARDIV
    IMO
    Intrepid Maven Oasis

