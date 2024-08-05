Hawaii Wildfires Recovery-USACE Joint Media Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and officials from the County of Maui, Hawaii held a media tour Aug. 6 of the Lahaina Wildfire Impact Zone to provide an opportunity for International, National and local media outlets to view recovery progress in anticipation of the one-year mark since the disaster. The media also had the opportunity to speak with USACE, FEMA, County of Maui officials and their guests regarding site visits, and recovery efforts related to the work being conducted in the impact zone.



To date, USACE teams and contractors have cleared fire debris from 1,376 residential properties and 46 commercial properties. USACE continues its response and recovery missions in coordination with local, state and federal partners. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)