    Hawaii Wildfires Recovery-USACE Joint Media Tour

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and officials from the County of Maui, Hawaii held a media tour Aug. 6 of the Lahaina Wildfire Impact Zone to provide an opportunity for International, National and local media outlets to view recovery progress in anticipation of the one-year mark since the disaster. The media also had the opportunity to speak with USACE, FEMA, County of Maui officials and their guests regarding site visits, and recovery efforts related to the work being conducted in the impact zone.

    To date, USACE teams and contractors have cleared fire debris from 1,376 residential properties and 46 commercial properties. USACE continues its response and recovery missions in coordination with local, state and federal partners. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 22:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 933197
    VIRIN: 240806-A-AB280-4001
    Filename: DOD_110493448
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US

