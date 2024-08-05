Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen hosts Medical Rodeo

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members attend a medical rodeo hosted by Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 7, 2024. Approximately 140 Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel are providing a pop up clinic to help locals with free basic medical, dental, and optometry needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933196
    VIRIN: 240807-F-VX152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110493424
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: US

    medical
    Air National Guard
    reservists
    Andersen AFB Guam
    Pop up clinic

