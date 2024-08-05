The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2023 through 2024. Paratroopers provided aviation support across the United States Central Command region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 19:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933192
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-ID763-3701
|Filename:
|DOD_110493395
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd CAB Deployment, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
