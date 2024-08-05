U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test event during the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933186
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110493208
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, [B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
