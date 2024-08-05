Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test event during the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 17:41
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    This work, [B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    ACFT
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

