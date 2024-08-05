Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Infantry support by fire training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending infantry Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. completed support by fire training missions July 29, 2024. Trainees conducted reconnaissance to identify advantageous firing positions, occupied fighting points, set up M240B machine guns, provided suppressive fire, then displaced once missions were complete. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933183
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-AM608-1002
    Filename: DOD_110493086
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll: Infantry support by fire training, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania

    M240B Machine gun

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Infantry Tactics

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Support by fire
    11B ALC
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

