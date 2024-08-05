Infantry support by fire training

U.S. Soldiers attending infantry Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. completed support by fire training missions July 29, 2024. Trainees conducted reconnaissance to identify advantageous firing positions, occupied fighting points, set up M240B machine guns, provided suppressive fire, then displaced once missions were complete. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
08.07.2024
08.07.2024
Package
|Location:
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
