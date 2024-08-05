B-roll footage of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, Bennettsville, South Carolina receiving Florida State Active Duty Ribbons from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alex Harlamor, director of the join staff, Florida National Guard during an award’s ceremony, Aug. 6, 2024, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida. Members of the 1053rd were awarded the ribbons for assisting the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Debby. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933152
|VIRIN:
|240806-Z-VO874-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110492596
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|BENNETTSVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South Carolina National Guard Award Ceremony, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.