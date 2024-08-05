Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Award Ceremony

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, Bennettsville, South Carolina receiving Florida State Active Duty Ribbons from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alex Harlamor, director of the join staff, Florida National Guard during an award’s ceremony, Aug. 6, 2024, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida. Members of the 1053rd were awarded the ribbons for assisting the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Debby. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:50
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    1053rd Transportation Company
    Hurricane Debby

