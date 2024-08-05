South Carolina National Guard Award Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, Bennettsville, South Carolina receiving Florida State Active Duty Ribbons from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alex Harlamor, director of the join staff, Florida National Guard during an award’s ceremony, Aug. 6, 2024, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida. Members of the 1053rd were awarded the ribbons for assisting the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Debby. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)