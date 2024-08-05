In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall highlights the need for modernization and innovation, Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton addresses global challenges, and new rules are in effect for people PCSing back to the States with their dogs.
|08.07.2024
|08.07.2024 14:21
|Video Productions
|933151
|240807-F-UO935-9914
|DOD_110492572
|00:02:00
|US
|0
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Modernization, DAF Priorities, New Rules for Dogs Entering the U.S., by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
