    Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Modernization, DAF Priorities, New Rules for Dogs Entering the U.S.

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall highlights the need for modernization and innovation, Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton addresses global challenges, and new rules are in effect for people PCSing back to the States with their dogs.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933151
    VIRIN: 240807-F-UO935-9914
    Filename: DOD_110492572
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Modernization, DAF Priorities, New Rules for Dogs Entering the U.S., by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

