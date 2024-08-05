Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE Route Clearance - Hurricane Debby

    OLD TOWN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron as they clear routes Aug. 6, 2024, in Old Town, Florida. The RED HORSE Squadron was activated in response to Hurricane Debby to assist communities with route clearance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: OLD TOWN, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    RED HORSE
    Route Clearance
    125th Fighter Wing
    Hurricane Debby

