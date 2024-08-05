RED HORSE Route Clearance - Hurricane Debby

B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron as they clear routes Aug. 6, 2024, in Old Town, Florida. The RED HORSE Squadron was activated in response to Hurricane Debby to assist communities with route clearance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|08.06.2024
|08.07.2024 14:46
|B-Roll
|933147
|240806-Z-VO874-1001
|DOD_110492500
|00:03:06
|OLD TOWN, FLORIDA, US
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
