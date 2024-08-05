RED HORSE Route Clearance - Hurricane Debby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron as they clear routes Aug. 6, 2024, in Old Town, Florida. The RED HORSE Squadron was activated in response to Hurricane Debby to assist communities with route clearance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)