87th Medical Group: Ready EAGLE

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 87th Medical Group participate in the Readiness Exercise & Assessments in a Goal-Oriented Learning Environment (EAGLE) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024. Ready EAGLE is an initiative developed by the Air Force Medial Service preparedness and response oversight committee to reinvigorate installation medical response programs, utilizing hands-on tools and training in support of full-spectrum medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)