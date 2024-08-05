Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    87th Medical Group: Ready EAGLE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 87th Medical Group participate in the Readiness Exercise & Assessments in a Goal-Oriented Learning Environment (EAGLE) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024. Ready EAGLE is an initiative developed by the Air Force Medial Service preparedness and response oversight committee to reinvigorate installation medical response programs, utilizing hands-on tools and training in support of full-spectrum medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933097
    VIRIN: 240801-F-WJ090-2001
    Filename: DOD_110491514
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th Medical Group: Ready EAGLE, by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    87th Medical Group
    Ready EAGLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download