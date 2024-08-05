Reel: US, Botswana conduct reflexive fire training at exercise Southern Accord 2024 (Clean Copy)

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and the Botswana Defence Force build readiness by jointly executing a reflexive fire drill during exercise Southern Accord at Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933096
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-KT680-2719
|Filename:
|DOD_110491437
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SHOSHONG, BW
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
