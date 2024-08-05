Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: US, Botswana conduct reflexive fire training at exercise Southern Accord 2024 (Clean Copy)

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and the Botswana Defence Force build readiness by jointly executing a reflexive fire drill during exercise Southern Accord at Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933096
    VIRIN: 240807-A-KT680-2719
    Filename: DOD_110491437
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

