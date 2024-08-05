Col. Jones speaks on Task Force Wagonmaster Spur Ride

Col. Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, speaks on conducting a "Total Army Force" spur ride on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug. 3, 2024. The Spur Ride is a U.S. Cavalry Tradition designed to test the perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. The "Total Army Force" Spur Ride was unique due to its location in Poland, and its candidates who hail from all three Army components: Active, Reserve, and National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
