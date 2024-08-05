Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jones speaks on Task Force Wagonmaster Spur Ride

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE KARLIKI, POLAND

    08.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, speaks on conducting a "Total Army Force" spur ride on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug. 3, 2024. The Spur Ride is a U.S. Cavalry Tradition designed to test the perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. The "Total Army Force" Spur Ride was unique due to its location in Poland, and its candidates who hail from all three Army components: Active, Reserve, and National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

