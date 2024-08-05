Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet and Family

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240725-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan. (July 25, 2024) - The Fleet and Family Support center hosted a party celebrating the 45th anniversary of the organization on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 01:03
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Fleet and Family, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    FFSC
    Sailors
    45th Anniversary

