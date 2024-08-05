240725-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan. (July 25, 2024) - The Fleet and Family Support center hosted a party celebrating the 45th anniversary of the organization on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 01:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|933070
|VIRIN:
|240725-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490848
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
