240716-N-CU072-1002 SATTAHIP, Thailand (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) conduct Muay Thai and Marine Corps Mixed Martial Arts training during in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024. FASTPAC is an anti-terrorism force based out of Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka dedicated to rapidly responding to crises in the Indo-Pacific to include naval security operations, and to safeguard U.S. government assets under threat. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 00:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933069
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-CU072-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110490826
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Muay Thai and MCMAP Training at CARAT Thailand 2024, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
