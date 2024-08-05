Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muay Thai and MCMAP Training at CARAT Thailand 2024

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240716-N-CU072-1002 SATTAHIP, Thailand (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) conduct Muay Thai and Marine Corps Mixed Martial Arts training during in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024. FASTPAC is an anti-terrorism force based out of Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka dedicated to rapidly responding to crises in the Indo-Pacific to include naval security operations, and to safeguard U.S. government assets under threat. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 00:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933069
    VIRIN: 240716-N-CU072-1002
    Filename: DOD_110490826
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muay Thai and MCMAP Training at CARAT Thailand 2024, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carat
    USMC
    FASTPAC
    Navy
    Thailand
    Sattahip

