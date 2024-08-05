Muay Thai and MCMAP Training at CARAT Thailand 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240716-N-CU072-1002 SATTAHIP, Thailand (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) conduct Muay Thai and Marine Corps Mixed Martial Arts training during in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024. FASTPAC is an anti-terrorism force based out of Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka dedicated to rapidly responding to crises in the Indo-Pacific to include naval security operations, and to safeguard U.S. government assets under threat. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)