Philippine Navy Seabees Band Integrates with the Pacific Partnership Band

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Damian Chambers of Marietta, Ga., Australian Army Cpl. Jade O’Halloran, with the Australian Army Band and Philippine Navy applicant Darlene Brioso, with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band speak about integrating during Pacific Partnership in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2024. The Seabees band collaborated with the Pacific Partnership 24-2 band in order to play several shows together throughout Legazpi. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 21:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933062
|VIRIN:
|240804-N-GC639-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490652
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|LEGAZPI, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
