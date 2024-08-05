Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER ROBERTSON 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnathan Tippy , an aviation maintenance technician at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, mans the controls of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules in the skies above Auckland, New Zealand, Jul. 9, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933061
    VIRIN: 240709-G-G0214-1005
    Filename: DOD_110490646
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    D14
    Barbers Point
    C-130
    Operation Nasse
    Op Nasse

