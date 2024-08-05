U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnathan Tippy , an aviation maintenance technician at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, mans the controls of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules in the skies above Auckland, New Zealand, Jul. 9, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino)