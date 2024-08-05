Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CES conducts R.A.D.R. training part one: The damage

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conduct explosives training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The EOD team was responsible for causing damage to an area on the flightline, allowing the rest of the 51st CES to improve their operational capabilities by conducting rapid airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 933060
    VIRIN: 240724-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110490611
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    EOD
    C4
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st CES
    R.A.D.R.

