51st CES conducts R.A.D.R. training part one: The damage

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conduct explosives training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. The EOD team was responsible for causing damage to an area on the flightline, allowing the rest of the 51st CES to improve their operational capabilities by conducting rapid airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)