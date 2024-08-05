[B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the third day of the the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, which included a historical weapons and biathlon event at the Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)