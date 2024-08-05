Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fireworks at Bon Dance Festival in Camp Zama, Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2024

    Video by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Each early August, Camp Zama hosts a Bon Odori Festival, culminating in a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933046
    VIRIN: 240803-A-QU164-2948
    Filename: DOD_110490480
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fireworks at Bon Dance Festival in Camp Zama, Japan, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAPAN
    CAMP ZAMA
    Fireworks
    USARJ
    USAGJ

