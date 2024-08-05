Each early August, Camp Zama hosts a Bon Odori Festival, culminating in a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933046
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-QU164-2948
|Filename:
|DOD_110490480
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fireworks at Bon Dance Festival in Camp Zama, Japan, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.