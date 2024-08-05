Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles hold a press conference in Annapolis, Md., following the 34th Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 19:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|933043
|Filename:
|DOD_110490461
|Length:
|00:41:24
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Australian Officials Brief News Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.