U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Flores, assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the path to citizenship in the New Jersey Army National Guard in the New Jersey City Armory, N.J., Aug. 06, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion believes that it is imperative to ensure the awareness of citizenship opportunities by joining the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 18:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933040
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-AA072-6898
|Filename:
|DOD_110490433
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Path To Citizenship In the National Guard, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.