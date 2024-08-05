Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Path To Citizenship In the National Guard

    JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Flores, assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the path to citizenship in the New Jersey Army National Guard in the New Jersey City Armory, N.J., Aug. 06, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion believes that it is imperative to ensure the awareness of citizenship opportunities by joining the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 18:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 933040
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AA072-6898
    Filename: DOD_110490433
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    Citizenship
    National Guard
    Migration
    immigration
    Parole in Place

