The Path To Citizenship In the National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Flores, assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the path to citizenship in the New Jersey Army National Guard in the New Jersey City Armory, N.J., Aug. 06, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion believes that it is imperative to ensure the awareness of citizenship opportunities by joining the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)